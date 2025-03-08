The Simple Rule For Telling Salt And Pepper Shakers Apart

Although most people won't admit it, we have all gotten salt and pepper shakers confused. It's one of those things everyone wants to know about pepper and salt, but is too embarrassed to ask. Fortunately, it is possible to tell shakers apart just by looking.

In the United States, salt shakers typically have less holes than pepper shakers. This is due to the cultural association of salt with bad health, which is technically a myth about salt. In other countries, especially European countries, salt shakers will actually have more holes than pepper shakes.

While there isn't a universal appearance that differentiates salt and pepper shakers, it can at least be narrowed down based on location. However, this information mostly applies to using salt and pepper shakers in public locations like restaurants. At home, there aren't necessarily hard and fast rules for what type of shaker to use.