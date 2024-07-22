Measure Your Flour Like Ina Garten For The Best Possible Bakes

Baking is a delicate process, which is why it's so important to be exact when crafting a flaky scone or spongy cake. Nobody knows this better than the pros, so when it comes to perfecting the art of baking, kitchen experts like Ina Garten are some of the best people to turn to. Garten has mastered baking over the course of her career and some of her desserts still reign as some of our all-time favorites. To her, one of the most important rules to follow during these processes is getting the measurements for your ingredients just right.

If you don't start your recipe off right, you'll frankly be doomed from the start, as even a small miscalculation in ingredients can lead to a culinary disaster. So, for the best possible bakes, start your recipe off right by measuring your flour just like Ina Garten. Hint: she does this a little unconventionally.

While most bakers rely on a kitchen scale for the most accurate measurements, Garten swears by a slightly different method. She prefers using good old-fashioned measuring cups to scoop her flour. Still, that's not the end of it. Before she scoops, she aerates her flour by fluffing it first with the measuring cup, then she dips into soft white powder. Next, instead of packing it down, she simply levels off the flour with her finger (if you prefer to keep your hands out of it, you can also use the back of a knife instead).

