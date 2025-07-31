The Only 2 Ingredients You Need To Make The Best Breve Coffee At Home

If you like your coffee with a splash of dairy, you've probably noticed that there's a world of difference between coffee with milk, and coffee topped with half and half. While both may be perfectly enjoyable, the latter will be a richer, more satisfying experience, thanks to the heavy cream inhabiting the half and half. But if half and half can make that much of a difference in a regular cup o' joe, what about an espresso-based drink where milk plays more of a starring role?

Enter the breve. A breve is essentially a latte made with half and half. If you've already perfected your latte-making skills at home, all you need to make the perfect breve is one simple swap: half and half instead of milk. Hopefully, you already have the second key ingredient on hand: quality espresso beans. If you don't have a go-to espresso source, start with a local roaster or, for a store-bought option, we recommend Peet's Coffee. You may be surprised at how the half and half changes the flavor and texture of your usual latte, producing a caramelly, velvety, wonderfully indulgent drink.

While other niche espresso drinks using steamed milk are fairly standardized in terms of sizing (a macchiato, cortado, and flat white are typically 3, 5, and 6 ounces, respectively), a breve's size can vary. At Starbucks, a breve is not a separate drink on the menu; rather, most drinks can be ordered as a breve by specifying half and half as your milk preference.