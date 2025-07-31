The Kitchen Feature Designers Swear By For Smoother Meal Prep
Ever find yourself impatiently standing behind someone in the kitchen, as they wash vegetables, but you need to rinse out a pot? The meal prep kitchen dance can become quite chaotic, depending on how much (or more aptly, how little) space you have, and how well laid out your kitchen area is. Some of the worst design choices you can make in your kitchen come down to backsplashes and counter space, but sometimes we forget to consider less obvious things, like faucets. If you are lucky to have enough space for a double sink, there are many ways to make the most of having two sinks in your kitchen, and if you love the idea of two sinks but don't have the space, you may want to consider installing double faucets instead.
Double faucets might not be one of the first things that you think about when planning a kitchen, but designers swear by both their luxurious look and practical capabilities. The best part? Contrary to how it may look, a double faucet doesn't use more water than a single one. It simply separates hot and cold water so that you can be more targeted and efficient in your water consumption. Because there's no need to fiddle with the tap to get the perfect temperature, you often end up using less water.
The benefits of having two faucets
Double faucets can mean having two faucets and handles, or having one faucet with two handles. If there is enough space to do it, two faucets in the kitchen sink are a real game-changer. It allows two people to be working at the sink at the same time, and also can be leveled up to make the two-faucet system specific, for example, sometimes a smaller faucet next to the main one can be used exclusively for filtered drinking water, or for boiling hot water. Either way, having two taps to work with during meal prep will speed things up and cut down on clean-up time after your meal is done.
The installation of a double faucet can be a little more labor-intensive and costly than a single, but the long-term benefits are usually worth it, especially if you run into problems with water leaks. The big advantage of having two faucets is that if there is a leak in one, you can shut off the valve and still have another functioning tap. Because the pressure on the components of the system is split into two, there's less wear and tear on the parts, usually meaning less maintenance costs in the long run. Consider the pros and cons of materials for your new kitchen sink when deciding on your faucets. Most modern ones come in stainless steel, which is what you want for durability. They should also have ceramic disc valves, which are made to last and are much less likely to leak than metal or rubber ones.