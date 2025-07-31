The Kitchen Feature Designers Swear By For Smoother Meal Prep

Ever find yourself impatiently standing behind someone in the kitchen, as they wash vegetables, but you need to rinse out a pot? The meal prep kitchen dance can become quite chaotic, depending on how much (or more aptly, how little) space you have, and how well laid out your kitchen area is. Some of the worst design choices you can make in your kitchen come down to backsplashes and counter space, but sometimes we forget to consider less obvious things, like faucets. If you are lucky to have enough space for a double sink, there are many ways to make the most of having two sinks in your kitchen, and if you love the idea of two sinks but don't have the space, you may want to consider installing double faucets instead.

Double faucets might not be one of the first things that you think about when planning a kitchen, but designers swear by both their luxurious look and practical capabilities. The best part? Contrary to how it may look, a double faucet doesn't use more water than a single one. It simply separates hot and cold water so that you can be more targeted and efficient in your water consumption. Because there's no need to fiddle with the tap to get the perfect temperature, you often end up using less water.