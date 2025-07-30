Use Your Wok And An Empty Tuna Can To Steam Food Perfectly

You might not think that an empty tuna can has a place in your kitchen beyond the recycling bin, but this humble little can will allow you to create an interesting setup to steam food. It's true that you don't need a dedicated steamer pot, but even alternatives like the bamboo steamer aren't found in any home. Thankfully, for this hack, all you need is your trusty wok, a small heatproof plate or pan, and the empty can with both ends removed.

Firstly, fill the bottom of your wok with about an inch of water. Take that tuna can, top and bottom removed, and arrange it in the center of the wok. Put a heatproof dish or a little metal pan on top of the can, but make sure it is centered and evenly balanced. Put your food into that dish, let the water boil, and cover the wok with a lid. You've made a makeshift steaming chamber, and while not all steamers are the same, this hack still gets the job done.

The shape of a wok is ideal for this trick because its curved sides trap steam, and its wide diameter offers plenty of space to work with. Woks are great for fragile food like dumplings, flaky fish, tamales, or even reheating leftovers so they don't dry out. And since the empty tuna can raises your dish above boiling water, you're steaming the food, not boiling it, so there's no need to worry about excess moisture.