Use Your Wok And An Empty Tuna Can To Steam Food Perfectly
You might not think that an empty tuna can has a place in your kitchen beyond the recycling bin, but this humble little can will allow you to create an interesting setup to steam food. It's true that you don't need a dedicated steamer pot, but even alternatives like the bamboo steamer aren't found in any home. Thankfully, for this hack, all you need is your trusty wok, a small heatproof plate or pan, and the empty can with both ends removed.
Firstly, fill the bottom of your wok with about an inch of water. Take that tuna can, top and bottom removed, and arrange it in the center of the wok. Put a heatproof dish or a little metal pan on top of the can, but make sure it is centered and evenly balanced. Put your food into that dish, let the water boil, and cover the wok with a lid. You've made a makeshift steaming chamber, and while not all steamers are the same, this hack still gets the job done.
The shape of a wok is ideal for this trick because its curved sides trap steam, and its wide diameter offers plenty of space to work with. Woks are great for fragile food like dumplings, flaky fish, tamales, or even reheating leftovers so they don't dry out. And since the empty tuna can raises your dish above boiling water, you're steaming the food, not boiling it, so there's no need to worry about excess moisture.
Staying safe with this hack
While a tuna can and a wok can be used to steam food, one must still be careful when approaching this hack. After all, you will be handling metal cans and sharp edges here, which could cause some serious injury if mishandled. To remove the top and bottom of a tuna can without turning it into a tetanus trap, use a smooth-edge can opener if you have one. These are the kind that don't leave behind jagged metal; instead, they roll the edges down into a safe, dull finish. If all you have is a traditional can opener, use pliers to fold down any sharp spots, or sand the edges lightly with a metal file.
Once your can is prepped, think about what type of dish to use on top. Stainless steel works best, but any oven-safe ceramic or heat-proof glass dish will do just fine. Avoid anything with plastic parts or handles that might not be heat tolerant. Overall, you want something that will fit in your wok with a little room around the edges for steam to circulate. Just remember to check the water level periodically if you're steaming for more than a few minutes. This little hack doesn't just save you money, it also gives you way more flexibility, and while you can hack a steamer basket, this wok and tuna can trick involves items you probably already have at home.