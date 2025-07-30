How To Ferment Kimchi Faster Without Compromising Taste Or Texture

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making kimchi at home can be a relatively straightforward process, but it still requires attentiveness when preparing your ingredients. You'll want to make sure you take care not to choose vegetables that will ruin your batch, in order to achieve the best possible result. After being prepped, kimchi will start its natural fermentation process from 24 to 48 hours at room temperature, but are there ways to speed this up without risking a ruined recipe?

Korean cooking expert Sarah Ahn spoke exclusively with Chowhound to enlighten us about the fermentation process, which is discussed in her book, "Umma: A Korean Mom's Kitchen Wisdom and 100 Family Recipes." Though kimchi can be made year-round, Ahn says, "It's trickier to speed up fermentation in the summer without compromising taste." Noting that heat plays a role in the pace of fermentation, she continues, "forcing it to go even faster can make the kimchi taste sour and unbalanced." However, if you're looking to speed things up in the chilly season, Ahn expresses that during the winter months, "you can let it sit out at room temperature."

If you're worried about fermentation taking too long, you can increase the speed of this process by carefully removing any residual salt on the cabbage leaves before mixing and placing it in an expert-advised airtight container. The more salt, the longer the fermentation will take. If you're struggling on the other side of this, where the environment is seemingly too cold, you can try adding a small amount of sugar or rice flour, which can help move the fermentation process along.