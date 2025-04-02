The Types Of Vegetables That Can Ruin Your Homemade Kimchi

While kimchi is best known for its traditional napa cabbage form, it's a very adaptable food. There are many vegetables you can swap in to replace cabbage — in fact, there's a plethora of underrated kimchi varieties you need to try. But, before you rush in, some vegetables just simply don't work as well in kimchi. The most problematic feature a vegetable can have is a high water content. Vegetables like spinach or mushrooms are over 90% water and, as they ferment, that excess water will leak out and affect the salt-water balance of the kimchi's brine. From experience, watery kimchi doesn't just lose its incredible taste — it loses its incredible crunch as well.

When it comes to good kimchi, veggie textures matter just as much as moisture. Vegetables with more delicate cell structures such as eggplant, or cabbage that is older and less firm, will break down faster in the brine. Leave them in the jar for just a few days, and they'll turn mushy, which is not what you want in a kimchi. Hardier vegetables like daikon radish, carrots, and mustard greens can handle being fermented without falling apart. Remember, for kimchi: crunch is key, so hard vegetables over soft.