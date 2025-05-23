The Best Type Of Container For Making Homemade Kimchi

The time and place (and the temperature, which should not be overlooked) that you leave kimchi to ferment in will also change the way it tastes. While kimchi can be good for months — or even years — there is a correct way to store it. "After a day or so, you really do want your kimchi in your fridge and not your counter," Kim says. "As long as the kimchi vegetables stay under the juice and the jar in the fridge, it will keep for a long time."

However, the amount of time that you leave the kimchi to ferment is actually just up to your taste. In fact, Kim has eaten kimchi that was over 3 years old, as it was stored correctly in the fridge after about a day. "How long you should keep it really depends on your taste," Kim says. "I like pungent fresh young kimchi [that is] more crunchy, and I like sour old kimchi that has mellowed out." Kim touches on the fact that many bubbles in a container of kimchi usually means that it was fermented too fast or in a high temperature, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you can't eat it. It all comes down to preference.