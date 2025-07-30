How To Tell If Salmon Is Bad And What To Look For

Using these helpful tips, you're well equipped to find out if a whole salmon is going bad or if it's perfectly poised to be a dinner party centerpiece. But, let's be real; most of the time, you're not going to buy a whole fish. Instead, you're more likely to find yourself with a smaller cut, be that a fillet for the perfect crispy grilled skin or a whole side ready for the smoker.

First things first: A visual inspection is in order. Take a look at the color of your fish, suggested Irene Verceles. "The color should be vibrant — orange, coral, or pink — not dull, grayish, or edged with brown." If your fish is starting to look a bit gray, it's probably starting to go off. Have a look at the packaging, too: "Watch for any excess milky fluid or pooling moisture in the packaging, which can be a sign of spoilage."

Much like with whole salmon (or for testing the freshness of other proteins, including chicken), using your nose is also a good idea. Look for a fish that smells of, well, not that much. "It should have a clean ocean scent, not a sour or overly fishy odor," according to Verceles. If your fish has a particularly strong scent, it might be worth giving it a miss. If you don't fancy getting your nose up close and personal with a piece of salmon (who would), you could also test its texture, which should be firm to the touch and, once again, never slimy.