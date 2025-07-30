All of Creekstone Farms' beef is Certified Humane, which means the cattle are raised in healthy environments with access to plenty of space, shelter, and nutritious feed. And while there is no denying their processing facility is an Angus cow's final destination, it was designed to be as stress-free as possible. And that's important. No really; cows that live and die without stress yield better-tasting meat with plenty of intramuscular fat, also known as marbling.

A review article published in the Asian-Australasian Journal of Animal Sciences explored how genetics, management, and nutrition influence marbling. It noted that whenever cows are stressed, their bodies generate cortisol, which can interfere with the way fat gets stored in the muscle, potentially reducing marbling over time. But when cattle have an easier time, they're more likely to develop that desirable intramuscular fat, which you might recognize in a steak as the tiny white flecks that make better beef so tender, juicy, and delicious.

Ranches working with Creekstone Farms also avoid growth hormones that make for faster-growing cattle but can negatively affect tenderness and flavor. And unlike the beef suppliers for In-N-Out, they're committed to avoiding antibiotics, and that helps reduce the risk of antibiotic-resistant bacteria developing in cows and potentially spreading to the people who eat them. It's these deliberate, considered care policies that eventually let you whip up a restaurant-style smash burger with all the fixings on your home flat-top.