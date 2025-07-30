This Deliciously Bougie Dish Was Anthony Bourdain's Ideal Last Meal

Soho, London. 1992. A former architect with no formal training as a chef opened a dining room above the French House pub with his wife. Two years later, he left to open a restaurant in Smithfield, a district in central London famous for its iconic meat market. When he did, he invented a dish, one that has remained on his menu for 30 years and was infamously Anthony Bourdain's ideal last meal.

The bone marrow toast with parsley salad has become the signature dish of that restaurant, St. John, and of its founder, Fergus Henderson. It's a simple plate of food, but like most of Henderson's cooking, it's that simplicity and (in this case, literal) bare-bones nature that give it its character. Bourdain described the dish to My Last Supper in an interview: "Roast bone marrow with parsley and caper salad, with a few toasted slices of baguette and some good sea salt."

The original version uses sourdough (made in-house, of course) rather than baguette, but the principle remains the same: high-quality ingredients, big flavors, almost overwhelming richness (but never too much), and salt — lots and lots of salt. It's no surprise Bourdain loved (and praised) it so much. Henderson is a real chef's chef, and this dish is — and Bourdain said this himself, per The Guardian — one of the most influential in Western food of the last 30 years.