We Tried 13 Gatorade Flavors, And This Classic Was The Best By Far
Gatorade is a classic sports drink that remains incredibly popular across the board. Chowhound took the time to rank 13 Gatorade flavors from worst to best and, while there are many great ones to choose from, one classic flavor simply could not be beaten: Frost Glacier Freeze took the No. 1 spot for the best overall. With its cool blue color and crisply refreshing taste, it's impossible to go wrong with it. While it's a mystery as to what flavor Glacier Freeze actually is, this variety of Gatorade has notably been a fan favorite ever since its release in 1997. The drink is nostalgic, refreshing, and boasts the perfect amount of sweetness.
Its flavor also offers a coolness that isn't found in most varieties of Gatorade. With Gatorade containing plenty of artificial ingredients, it can be hard for the sports drink to not taste a little syrupy. A sports drink will actually keep you well hydrated thanks to its electrolytes, but Gatorade also has sugar and flavorings that can make it overly sweet. Fortunately, this wasn't the case with Frost Glacier Freeze; it's a great flavor to actually quench your thirst as well as being super tasty. There wasn't necessarily a bad Gatorade flavor, but some, like Blue Cherry and Midnight Ice, were just too intense in comparison.
What does Frost Glacier Freeze actually taste like?
Gatorade hasn't specified what flavor Frost Glacier Freeze is, and the debate has raged among fans of the drink for many years. Some Gatorade drinkers profess that it's a mix between blueberry and raspberry, while others claim the flavor tastes exactly like the color blue (whatever that means). We know that it has a berry or citrusy profile with subtle hints of cranberry and strawberry, but no one has truly been able to pinpoint what exactly the flavor is. Glacier Freeze is meant to provide a cooling effect to make it more refreshing, which also adds to the taste. The listed ingredients don't provide much clarity either, as many are artificial.
In fact, Gatorade's controversial ingredients even got its drinks banned in parts of Europe, including the United Kingdom. Notably, Frost Glacier Freeze isn't the only mysterious Gatorade flavor. Midnight Ice is another super popular flavor that isn't fully known to the public. Whether Gatorade wants to keep us on our toes or there isn't actually a set flavor, it doesn't seem like they'll be giving proper confirmation any time soon. Regardless, Frost Glacier Freeze has been around long enough to claim its legacy and, evidently, based on our ranking, it's a flavor we'll never get tired of.