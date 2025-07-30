We Tried 13 Gatorade Flavors, And This Classic Was The Best By Far

Gatorade is a classic sports drink that remains incredibly popular across the board. Chowhound took the time to rank 13 Gatorade flavors from worst to best and, while there are many great ones to choose from, one classic flavor simply could not be beaten: Frost Glacier Freeze took the No. 1 spot for the best overall. With its cool blue color and crisply refreshing taste, it's impossible to go wrong with it. While it's a mystery as to what flavor Glacier Freeze actually is, this variety of Gatorade has notably been a fan favorite ever since its release in 1997. The drink is nostalgic, refreshing, and boasts the perfect amount of sweetness.

Its flavor also offers a coolness that isn't found in most varieties of Gatorade. With Gatorade containing plenty of artificial ingredients, it can be hard for the sports drink to not taste a little syrupy. A sports drink will actually keep you well hydrated thanks to its electrolytes, but Gatorade also has sugar and flavorings that can make it overly sweet. Fortunately, this wasn't the case with Frost Glacier Freeze; it's a great flavor to actually quench your thirst as well as being super tasty. There wasn't necessarily a bad Gatorade flavor, but some, like Blue Cherry and Midnight Ice, were just too intense in comparison.