The Best Easy Alternatives To Pizza Crust, According To A Pro

Making pizza from scratch is one of those recipes that seems more complicated than it actually is. Sure, homemade dough can be a bit intimidating for beginners, but this can be remedied with pre-made dough or frozen crust. If you don't want to make a trip to the store or bother with shaping DIY dough, with a little creativity, something you probably already have in the pantry can be used for the pizza base.

Chowhound turned to Daniel Holzman, the chef and owner of Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizza in Los Angeles, for some ideas of what might work as a substitute for crust. Luckily, you might already have some of his suggestions in the house. Holzman told us, "I'm a big bagel guy and love a bagel pizza. I also like flatbread, baguette, and French bread as at-home alternatives." Using these alternative crusts is an excellent way to make use of bread products at risk of becoming stale or going bad soon, reducing food waste in the kitchen.

And if that isn't enough ideas for you, we spoke to another pizza expert: Mike Fadem, chef and owner of NYC's Ops. Fadem echoed a similar preference, saying, "I think any nice bread from your local mom-and-pop bakery will do the trick. Whether it's Italian or French style, it doesn't really matter. This bread is always high-quality and will hold all of your toppings."