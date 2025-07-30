Curious About Those Aussie Bites At Costco? Here's Why They're Such A Hit With Customers

Every once in a while, there's a new snack in town that hits all the right notes with consumers, something almost everyone can agree on and few can resist. Costco's Aussie Bites definitely belong in this category. Falling somewhere between a cookie and a muffin, these bites are just the right size for a quick bite before a workout, a small treat after dinner, or when you are running out the door in the morning and don't have time to make breakfast. Aussie Bites are such a hit with customers because they strike that fine line between a treat and a healthy snack. Like energy balls, they have protein, healthy fats, carbs, and yes, sugar. But even with the added sugar, they are still a much healthier option than a regular baked good. As a result, Aussie Bites are considered one of the best grab-and-go snacks at Costco.

As one user on Reddit confessed, "They are delicious. I could eat the entire package in 1 sitting," while another Redditor joked, "The serving size is not 'one container' unfortunately." Another reason why Aussie Bites are so delectable is their dense texture, which is just moist enough due to the butter and coconut, but also offers the right amount of chewiness from the added honey and dried fruit. For a less crumbly, chewier treat, you could even keep your Aussie Bites in the freezer and just grab a couple when the mood hits. A simple and versatile snack, they're easily added to yogurt in lieu of granola, or pop them in the microwave for a fresh baked vibe.