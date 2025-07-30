Curious About Those Aussie Bites At Costco? Here's Why They're Such A Hit With Customers
Every once in a while, there's a new snack in town that hits all the right notes with consumers, something almost everyone can agree on and few can resist. Costco's Aussie Bites definitely belong in this category. Falling somewhere between a cookie and a muffin, these bites are just the right size for a quick bite before a workout, a small treat after dinner, or when you are running out the door in the morning and don't have time to make breakfast. Aussie Bites are such a hit with customers because they strike that fine line between a treat and a healthy snack. Like energy balls, they have protein, healthy fats, carbs, and yes, sugar. But even with the added sugar, they are still a much healthier option than a regular baked good. As a result, Aussie Bites are considered one of the best grab-and-go snacks at Costco.
As one user on Reddit confessed, "They are delicious. I could eat the entire package in 1 sitting," while another Redditor joked, "The serving size is not 'one container' unfortunately." Another reason why Aussie Bites are so delectable is their dense texture, which is just moist enough due to the butter and coconut, but also offers the right amount of chewiness from the added honey and dried fruit. For a less crumbly, chewier treat, you could even keep your Aussie Bites in the freezer and just grab a couple when the mood hits. A simple and versatile snack, they're easily added to yogurt in lieu of granola, or pop them in the microwave for a fresh baked vibe.
Are Aussie Bites actually healthy?
The short answer is that it depends on what you're comparing them to. Aussie Bites obviously aren't as healthy as preparing a whole food snack like fruit and nuts, due to the added butter and sugar, but as far as prepared snacks go, they're a pretty decent choice that falls into the same general category as most store-bought granola bars. Notably, all of the ingredients in Aussie Bites are organic, with a base made of rolled oats, seeds, and some dried fruits. The seeds that really enhance their health profile include flax, sunflower, and most notably chia seeds, the super seed that is packed with protein, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and several important micronutrients.
There are tons of quick and easy ways to incorporate chia seeds into your day, from throwing a handful into your smoothie, or adding them to overnight oats. But one of the most convenient and delicious ways is to snack on a couple of Aussie Bites. In addition, they also have quinoa, the protein-packed superfood that pairs well with dark chocolate. In the case of Aussie Bites, it pairs beautifully with the honey, dried apricot, and raisins, providing a little crunch alongside the natural sweetness.