Anthony Bourdain's Top Wine Picks Aren't What You'd Expect

Beloved celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was perhaps best known for uncovering the actual best places to eat abroad. But apart from his ability to sniff out the most authentic food haunts on his travels, he was also famous for his grounded outlook on food and life — alongside some downright savage food takes. The wine aficionados of the world were certainly not sheltered from Bourdain's disdain. Anecdotally, as seen on his shows, he tended to avoid the stiff-upper-lip snobbery normally associated with fine wine — but that doesn't mean he didn't know his share about these pours.

One of the most revered wine regions is Bordeaux in France, but it seemed to have fallen out of favor with Bourdain as the years drew on. Per a 2018 Orange Coast Magazine article, Bourdain once spoke to Wine Enthusiast regarding his preferences, and it didn't take long before he took a jab at the distinguished Bordeaux region in favor of others with more rustic charm. Specifically, he named Burgundies, which he labeled "unpredictable," as well as wines from Côtes du Rhône and Italy. This sentiment also surfaced during a 2012 Mixed Palate interview with Bourdain, in which the chef explained that, as he grew older, Côtes du Rhône and Burgundy wines began to take precedence over Bordeaux varietals. So, while Bordeaux wines definitely have their place, that place was not at the table of the traveling chef.