This Is The Oldest Restaurant In New York City's Chinatown, And It's Still Going Strong Today

New York City is one of the largest foodie havens in the world. With so many options, it's hard to choose what to eat with only 24 hours in the city. Some of the country's best Italian restaurants are located in New York City. On the other hand, Asian cuisine is equally important in this foodie scene.

Chinese food, especially, has had a presence in New York for decades, and the oldest restaurant in Chinatown is still operating to this day. At Nom Wah Tea Parlor, often referred to as Nom Wah for short, dim sum takes center stage. A cozy restaurant with no fancy decor or frills, it offers a rich history of serving up some of the best Chinese eats in the city.

The tea parlor regularly packs in plenty of hungry customers and has no shortage of fans online.With over 100 years in business, Nom Wah is more than a great Chinese restaurant; it's a historical landmark that helped introduce dim sum to the masses of New York.