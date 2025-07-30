This Is The Oldest Restaurant In New York City's Chinatown, And It's Still Going Strong Today
New York City is one of the largest foodie havens in the world. With so many options, it's hard to choose what to eat with only 24 hours in the city. Some of the country's best Italian restaurants are located in New York City. On the other hand, Asian cuisine is equally important in this foodie scene.
Chinese food, especially, has had a presence in New York for decades, and the oldest restaurant in Chinatown is still operating to this day. At Nom Wah Tea Parlor, often referred to as Nom Wah for short, dim sum takes center stage. A cozy restaurant with no fancy decor or frills, it offers a rich history of serving up some of the best Chinese eats in the city.
The tea parlor regularly packs in plenty of hungry customers and has no shortage of fans online.With over 100 years in business, Nom Wah is more than a great Chinese restaurant; it's a historical landmark that helped introduce dim sum to the masses of New York.
What to know about Nom Wah Tea Parlor
After opening in 1920, Nom Wah was originally a bakery and tea parlor. It gathered attention and popularity thanks to its fresh and delicious Chinese dishes. The tea parlor's dim sum, a unique Chinese meal made of small plates, piqued the interest of the public, who at the time were not familiar with the concept.
Nom Wah Tea Parlor maintained the same level of success for nearly 50 years, briefly undergoing some changes in 1968 when it lost its lease. It eventually moved to the space next door to its original location and soldiered on through the decades, remaining a hotspot for locals and tourists. It even went on to open additional restaurants: two more in New York and another in Philadelphia.
Today, Nom Wah is credited as the oldest restaurant in New York City's Chinatown. On top of the delicious dim sum, it's famous for its almond cookies, plus traditional Chinese dessert ingredients like lotus paste and red bean filling. Locals recommend dishes like the house special roast-pork bun, scallion pancakes, or the "original" egg roll.