Using Measuring Cups For Sticky Liquids Is A Pain Until You Try This Oil Trick

We've all been there: Trying to scoop honey, corn syrup, or maple syrup out of a measuring cup, only to find that you can't quite get the last bit out. You try to use a spoon, but then more sticks to the spoon. No matter how hard you try, you wind up unsure of whether you've provided the proper amount for the recipe (which can be a serious problem if you're making a recipe that relies heavily on honey, such as Colorado-style pizza).

The solution to measuring sticky ingredients without making a mess and actually keeping proportions true to the recipe? Simply use a bit of oil to grease up your measuring cup before you measure the sticky ingredient. The extra step only takes a few seconds, but it can go a long way in ensuring your recipe is correct and making cleanup after you're done cooking super simple.