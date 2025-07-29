Using Measuring Cups For Sticky Liquids Is A Pain Until You Try This Oil Trick
We've all been there: Trying to scoop honey, corn syrup, or maple syrup out of a measuring cup, only to find that you can't quite get the last bit out. You try to use a spoon, but then more sticks to the spoon. No matter how hard you try, you wind up unsure of whether you've provided the proper amount for the recipe (which can be a serious problem if you're making a recipe that relies heavily on honey, such as Colorado-style pizza).
The solution to measuring sticky ingredients without making a mess and actually keeping proportions true to the recipe? Simply use a bit of oil to grease up your measuring cup before you measure the sticky ingredient. The extra step only takes a few seconds, but it can go a long way in ensuring your recipe is correct and making cleanup after you're done cooking super simple.
How to oil measuring cups
Oiling your measuring cup is simple. If you have a sprayable oil on hand (such as Pam or another aerosol), simply give your measuring cup a spritz. We recommend turning on your range fan during this process to remove any excess oil from the air. If you don't have an aerosol nonstick cooking product on hand, you can use a few drops of olive oil (any kind will do, but chefs tend to prefer the Corto boxed version) or even a bit of butter. Simply rub the oil or butter around the measuring cup with a paper towel to create a thin layer before pouring your sticky ingredient into the cup.
The reason it works is simple: When your sticky light or dark corn syrup, honey, or other tough-to-remove-from-a-measuring-cup ingredient meets a barrier of oil before it hits the measuring cup, it doesn't get the chance to adhere. This means your sticky ingredients easily slip into your recipe — while adding only a negligible amount of oil — and you aren't stuck with a honey- or corn syrup-filled sponge while you're doing the dishes.