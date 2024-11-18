What Sets Dark Corn Syrup Apart From The Light Variety?

From softer, smoother ice cream to making candy, the sticky stuff that is corn syrup can prove essential in so many culinary applications. Yet it can also be confusing to distinguish between styles, and fully grasp what factors set apart the light and dark versions.

If you've ever thought dark corn syrup looks a little like molasses, you're onto something. The major difference between light and dark corn syrup is that the latter stuff actually does contain a type of molasses known as refiner's sugar (or refiner's syrup). This is what separates it from the lighter syrup not only in color, but flavor, too. Like molasses, dark corn syrup boasts a flavor profile that's richer, with a deeper and more complex caramel-like quality than its counterpart.

If you've ever brushed up on the qualities of brown sugar vs white sugar, these distinctions may sound familiar. And similarly, you'll find specific uses for each that will help guide your decision making when it comes to corn syrup. There are even some handy tips to sidestep a culinary disaster if you run out of one or the other.