Your Dining Table Is Falling Flat Because Its Missing One Special Touch

Whether you're throwing a special, friends-only dinner party or hosting a food-focused holiday like Thanksgiving or Easter, a well-curated dining table makes all the difference. Besides putting together each place setting with the right plates, utensils, and name cards, you need to bring a sense of warmth and comfort to your presentation. In order to create a tablescape that not only impresses your guests but highlights your keen attention to detail, dress your dining table in quality linens, from tablecloths to napkins.

Apart from functioning as an added layer of protection for your table against potential burns and stains, linens make both fancy and simple meals feel more special and out of the ordinary. No matter the occasion, the right table linens effortlessly enhance your dining experience with ease. Simply follow Ina Garten's pro tip for creating a beautiful table setting by mixing and matching different fabrics for added intrigue. Luckily, when it comes to choosing the right linens for your table, you have plenty of options to consider.

For a visually appealing fabric that you can simply throw in your washing machine after dinner, opt for polyester or polyester blends. Meanwhile, vinyl tablecloths are especially useful for kids or buffet tables as they can be wiped clean fairly easily. You can also adorn your table in 100% cotton or linen as well as your grandma's vintage collection of tablecloths. However, keep in mind, these more specialized fabrics require a higher level of maintenance and care.