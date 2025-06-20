Don't Throw Out Paper Bags Before Trying These 5 Genius Uses Around The Home

In some of the 50 states, plastic bags at grocery stores are a thing of the past. Many stores encourage reusable bags, but some shops have swapped the usual plastic out for paper bags, which are sturdy enough to carry your various food items but reusable in ways that make them worthy far beyond the supermarket.

Twelve states have regulations that limit single-use plastic bags, and in various cities, such as Boston and Seattle, there is a plastic bag ban. However, if you don't have reusable bags and end up taking those paper ones home from the grocery store, there's no reason to create waste by throwing them out; there are various ways to use them around your home. Reusing them as garbage bags, repurposing them as gift wrap, and even wrapping school textbooks with them are just a handful of obvious alternatives, but it turns out there are quite a few surprising ways you can put these leftover bags to even better use.