This Vintage French Dessert Is Simpler Than Expected To Make

French sweets can be a time and effort commitment for home cooks: Just think of the finicky paper-thin pastry in mille-feuille, or the precision required to ensure your macarons don't collapse or explode in the oven. Yet there's one French dessert out there that won't test your attention span and cooking abilities: The classic clafoutis (pronounced "clah-foo-tea").

Roughly speaking, clafoutis is a sort of baked custard (think of the same ingredients as crème brûlée) or flan studded with fruit. However, some definitions vary — recipes often call for flour, so it may be more accurate to call it somewhere between a cake and a custard. In any case, it's much firmer than the average custard, so it can be served in slices and eaten like a moist, eggy cake.

A basic clafoutis batter uses flour, cream or milk, eggs (sometimes with extra yolks), and often ground almonds or almond extract. It comes from southern France, so it's often finished with stone fruit that grow in the same geographical region like cherries, peaches, and apricots. The batter is mixed together all at once, and poured into a baking tin with the fruit on the bottom (so when it's turned out, the fruit sits on top of the finished dessert). It can be baked in various types of baking dish (usually around 375 degrees Fahrenheit): Cast iron can be a good idea to ensure that heat is distributed evenly (although it can crisp up the edges), but plenty of recipes call for standard glass or metal baking pans.