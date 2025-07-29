Paul Hollywood Deemed This Iconic American Snack 'Disgusting' And We Don't Know How To Feel About It

Paul Hollywood has never been one to hold back, making him an excellent judge on "The Great British Bake Off." Over the years, the beloved British media personality has expressed his intense distaste for pickles, declaring them to be "straight from hell" in an Instagram video, and likened eating a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to eating peanut butter chalk during a taste test with fellow "Bake Off" judge Prue Leith for Bon Appétit. Another popular American snack food that the expert baker openly hates? Twinkies. While speaking to Mashed, Hollywood decried the delectable, super popular cream-filled yellow sponge cakes as "disgusting."

Likewise, when trying them alongside Leith, his initial response to biting into one was, "Oh, god," accompanied by a visibly repulsed face. Later in the video, Hollywood went as far as to dub the snack cakes "hideous." Meanwhile, Leith admitted to Hollywood that she actually enjoyed the lemony sponge cake, but the creamy filling ruined it for her (of everything they taste-tested, Leith and Hollywood's favorite American treat was a classic party snack: Cool Ranch Doritos).

Naturally, their opinions don't make Twinkies any less iconic — they've remained a junk food staple for nearly 100 years. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton even added a package to a time capsule featuring items representing American culture in 1999. Perhaps Hollywood would like Twinkies if they were cooked in an air fryer or grilled and paired with vanilla ice cream.