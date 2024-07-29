Here's What The World's Oldest Pie Tasted Like

In ancient times, coffyns — one of the earliest names for the pastry containers that would eventually evolve into modern pie crust — were stuffed with poultry, often with legs and all hanging out the sides of the crust. The earliest pies were savory in nature, and as far as the dangingly-legs thing goes, that apparently made the pies easier to pick up. Think chicken drumsticks packed in crust, and you kind of have the right idea. And while it's true that the Brits, who gave us words like "coffyn" and "pyes," did enjoy savory meat pies, it's actually thought to be the ancient Egyptians back in 6000 B.C. who foisted the earliest precursors to pies upon the world. It seems that ancients in many cultures liked umami-leaning pies, though sweet pies also made appearances on tables from the earliest times.

It was the Greeks who get credit for coming up with pie crusts, which for them meant a bit of flour mixed with water and fat. If those sound pretty tasteless to you, you're right. Taste didn't factor into early pie-crust equations. They were the dish the meat was served in, as well as a place of storage, and were often closer to pottery in consistency than the flaky pie crusts of today. In light of that, it just made sense for British pie parts to have names like "coffyn," and while "coffyn" became the modern word "coffin," it just denoted a box or a basket at the time.