Transform Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce With This Luxurious Cheese
Alfredo is an undeniably classic pasta sauce due to its delightfully creamy texture and flavor. You can make Alfredo sauce at home, but unfortunately for some, there might just not be enough time or energy to do so. As a result, many turn to store-bought Alfredo sauce, and while it works in a pinch, it tends to taste a little bland and often has a runny consistency.
Fortunately, there are several ways to improve store-bought Alfredo sauce. You can easily make a jarred Alfredo more luxurious and velvety with the addition of just one ingredient: mascarpone cheese. This creamy cheese helps thicken up Alfredo sauce while also making it taste and feel more decadent.
The best thing about mascarpone cheese is that a little bit goes a long way thanks to the cheese's rich, buttery flavor and thick texture — you only need about two tablespoons. Essentially, this means you get a lot more flavor and texture with minimal effort. You can even combine the mascarpone cheese with other ingredients to really make store-bought Alfredo sauce taste like it's homemade.
Variations of store-bought Alfredo sauce with mascarpone cheese
Adding cheese is a common technique to make Alfredo sauce thicker. In addition to whisking in mascarpone, you can include other cheeses to give more depth of flavor to store-bought Alfredo sauce and improve its overall taste and texture. Parmesan is one of the most popular pairings, as its saltiness contrasts well with the sweeter flavor profile of mascarpone cheese. Romano or Asiago cheese also work well for similar reasons.
Seasoning is also an important aspect to take into consideration. Although Alfredo sauce tastes great with just salt and pepper, you don't have to limit yourself either. Try adding minced garlic, fresh basil, grated nutmeg, or fresh parsley in combination with mascarpone cheese for a brighter and stronger flavor. You can also use seasoning to alter the flavor of the Alfredo sauce in a more bold direction; try adding crushed red chili flakes to make it spicier or a little lemon juice to give it a tangy contrast.
Last but not least, remember that Alfredo sauce doesn't have to be plain. Try adding various types of produce to the sauce. Vegetables like asparagus, mushrooms, and sugar snap peas work especially well with Alfredo sauce that has mascarpone cheese in it. You don't have to settle for a mediocre store-bought sauce.