Transform Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce With This Luxurious Cheese

Alfredo is an undeniably classic pasta sauce due to its delightfully creamy texture and flavor. You can make Alfredo sauce at home, but unfortunately for some, there might just not be enough time or energy to do so. As a result, many turn to store-bought Alfredo sauce, and while it works in a pinch, it tends to taste a little bland and often has a runny consistency.

Fortunately, there are several ways to improve store-bought Alfredo sauce. You can easily make a jarred Alfredo more luxurious and velvety with the addition of just one ingredient: mascarpone cheese. This creamy cheese helps thicken up Alfredo sauce while also making it taste and feel more decadent.

The best thing about mascarpone cheese is that a little bit goes a long way thanks to the cheese's rich, buttery flavor and thick texture — you only need about two tablespoons. Essentially, this means you get a lot more flavor and texture with minimal effort. You can even combine the mascarpone cheese with other ingredients to really make store-bought Alfredo sauce taste like it's homemade.