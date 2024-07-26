The Only Way To Thicken Alfredo Sauce According To A Chef

Whether you prefer penne or fettuccine, a hearty plate of pasta with Alfredo sauce always hits the spot after a long day. Tasty as is or made more filling with steamed broccoli or strips of crispy breaded chicken, the star of this comforting dish is its rich, creamy sauce. Despite the fact that Olive Garden's signature Alfredo sauce used to be shrouded in secrecy, the savory stuff is generally straightforward in terms of its ingredients, which include butter, heavy cream, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and some seasonings and herbs like parsley. However, it can still be deceptively difficult to get right. Besides flavor, of course, the sign of a restaurant-worthy cream sauce usually comes down to consistency; Alfredo sauce shouldn't be so thick that it's unappetizingly goopy or so thin that it can't cling to pasta properly.

In case you ever run into the latter problem, Chowhound asked an expert about the best way to thicken Alfredo sauce. Chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef at Jasper's Italian Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, and host of "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio," shared his secret to saving a runny cream sauce: He lets the cheese do the heavy lifting. "When it comes to a cream sauce, using a great cheese that has been grated on the microplane does the job really well," he said. As it turns out, the solution to a thin Alfredo sauce has been right in front of you — and already in the sauce — all along.