Don't Throw Out Your Used Honey Jars Before Using Every Last Bit Of Sweetness With This Trick

Since the beginning of this decade, grocery store prices have been on the rise, with shrinkflation even further reducing how far our dollars will stretch at checkout. While this can be disheartening, it's also somewhat inspiring, as it has us looking at our pantry odds and ends a little differently. Things we may have simply tossed in years prior suddenly look useful, pushing us to get every last drop of flavor and nutrition from every scrap, whether that means leaning hard into your grandmother's buttermilk biscuits and cream gravy recipe, or seeing the golden residue on the inside of your honey jar in a new light.

It's no secret that the sugary sweet dregs of grape jelly are the perfect base for a childhood-inspired PB&J latte, but did you know that the same hack also works for honey containers? While a honeyed morning espresso is undeniably delicious, an even better way to get the most out of your (mostly) empty honey jar is to fill it with milk and tuck it in the fridge overnight. The milk slowly dissolves the honey, creating a lightly sweetened milk that's just waiting to be splashed into your morning cup of tea, used as the base for a matcha latte, or streamed into pancake batter to add some luscious, earthy sweetness. A touch of honey milk may also be the sweet twist missing from your morning eggs. Sweet scrambled eggs may sound unusual at first, but a slight sugary undertone enhances your favorite savory seasonings with some subtle nuance.