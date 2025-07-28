Say Goodbye To Wood Floor Scratches Using This Clever Kitchen Remedy

This oil and vinegar hack is an effortless two-ingredient solution for cleaning your kitchen's woodwork, and it can be used for any wooden object. Cabinets, shelves, tables, and chairs are all fair game. The solution works by seeping into the scratch and refreshing the wood, erasing any visible white lines. Just make sure to give the oil and vinegar solution enough time to dry and clean up any excess.

Keep in mind that the oil and vinegar trick only works for surface-level scratches. In a pinch, you can try heating the tip of a brown crayon with a lighter and fill in the crack that way, wiping away any leftover residue. You can also grab a pack of furniture touch-up markers from Amazon to recreate the pattern of natural wood grooves by drawing over the sealed crack. Any large, deep cuts and dents will need to be filled in with a product like the Minwax Stainable Wood Filler, sanded, and then covered with a wood finish.

If there's lingering residue from any of your scratch repair solutions, you can mop the floor or clean the cabinets without damaging the wood finish. Mix one gallon of warm water with a tablespoon of dish or castile soap, and apply the mix with a damp — not dripping wet — rag for a quick DIY floor cleaner. Too much moisture can lead to warping and water damage, which is much more difficult to remove than a minor scratch.