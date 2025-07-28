Is It Ever Actually OK To Drink Olive Oil Straight?

Whether you tend to stay on top of new health trends or you're just curious about whether you can enjoy your favorite olive oil by the tablespoon, many wonder if it's okay to enjoy a bit of olive oil on its own. Chowhound spoke to Andrea Soares, Registered Dietitian at Top Nutrition Coaching, to get the details on if it's ever a good idea to take a shot of your favorite oil.

Good news, olive oil fans: Soares says that yes, it's just fine for most people to enjoy a bit of straight olive oil. She recommends sticking with a high-quality, cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil. "It's packed with monounsaturated fats and antioxidants like polyphenols, which can support heart health, reduce inflammation, and even aid digestion," Soares explained.

That being said, you don't need to drink olive oil in order to enjoy its health benefits. "Just because it's safe doesn't mean it's necessary — or that everyone will tolerate it well," she said. "Some people might experience mild digestive issues like nausea or diarrhea, especially if they drink too much at once."