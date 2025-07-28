Your Next Cosmopolitan Deserves Tequila, Not Vodka

Just when you've finally tinkered with your cosmopolitans enough to tickle the perfect pink, gotten them as close to the tipple's original vintage iteration as possible, and scaled it all up to make a batch of the popular cocktail for a group, it's time for a major change. See, once you've mastered the piquant combination of citrus vodka, Cointreau, fresh lime, and cranberry juice, that very expertise has liberated you to experiment with tons of less expected adaptations. And tequila is congruous enough with the drink's original conceit while still qualifying as an offshoot. Now, typically neutral vodka is terrific in this application, its astringent punch just breaking through the more flavorful ingredients without muddling the mix. But tequila turns the cosmopolitan into a totally different libation that can skew oaky, earthy, or even a little confectionary, depending on the type of tequila kicking around your liquor cabinet.

In spite of its technically inaccurate reputation for sweetness (blame some less successful iterations for that misapprehension), the cosmopolitan is basically a sour, originator Toby Cecchini has pointed out. It shares that category with an even more famous cocktail, the margarita. Now, a margarita also calls for the mix of lime juice, orange liqueur (like Cointreau), skipping the cran, and, of course, swapping the vodka for tequila. Being that each drink's rudimentary components share such common properties, it follows that they are compatible in recalibrated configurations, too.