Here's How Long You Have With That Open Keg Of Beer
Opening a keg of beer always feels like a moment. It doesn't matter if you're throwing a backyard party or just having a couple of friends over; once that tap is inserted, it lifts the mood. But the clock starts ticking the second you crack it open, and how fast it's ticking is up to how you're dispensing the beer.
Let's start with the retro hand-pump keg, also known as the party pump. You know, the one usually found at college or house parties. It's simple and gets the job done. But here's the catch: every time you pump, you're pushing oxygen into the keg. And beer and oxygen don't mix. After about 12 hours, the beer may start to taste flat, so if you're using a hand pump, plan to finish it off that same day.
Now, if you're using a CO2 setup like a kegerator, you're in much better shape. Instead of air, CO2 pushes the beer out, keeping oxygen out and pressure in. That combo helps the beer stay carbonated and flavorful for way longer: about 45-60 days for non-pasteurized beer or 90-120 days for pasteurized beer.
Other factors affect beer freshness
Keeping your keg cold is just as important, and you should aim for around 38 degrees Fahrenheit. Warmer temperatures mess with the flavor and invite bacteria, while freezing temperatures can dull or ruin the beer.
Importantly, the kind of beer matters too. Crisp lagers and pilsners tend to last longer, while hop-forward IPAs or delicate craft brews might fade within three months or so. So it's always best to keep track of the kind of beer you're buying. Finally, clean your lines and taps. It doesn't matter how fresh the beer is if it's running through dirty equipment.
In summary, if it's a one-night thing, a hand pump is fine. But if you want your keg to last, CO2 and a cold fridge are the way to go. Treat your beer right and it'll return the favor. And even though people aren't drinking beer as much as before, you should still keep an eye out for certain red flags when buying beer, so you can enjoy the best this drink has to offer.