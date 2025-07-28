Here's How Long You Have With That Open Keg Of Beer

Opening a keg of beer always feels like a moment. It doesn't matter if you're throwing a backyard party or just having a couple of friends over; once that tap is inserted, it lifts the mood. But the clock starts ticking the second you crack it open, and how fast it's ticking is up to how you're dispensing the beer.

Let's start with the retro hand-pump keg, also known as the party pump. You know, the one usually found at college or house parties. It's simple and gets the job done. But here's the catch: every time you pump, you're pushing oxygen into the keg. And beer and oxygen don't mix. After about 12 hours, the beer may start to taste flat, so if you're using a hand pump, plan to finish it off that same day.

Now, if you're using a CO2 setup like a kegerator, you're in much better shape. Instead of air, CO2 pushes the beer out, keeping oxygen out and pressure in. That combo helps the beer stay carbonated and flavorful for way longer: about 45-60 days for non-pasteurized beer or 90-120 days for pasteurized beer.