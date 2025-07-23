How Many Beers There Are In A Half-Barrel Keg, According To Math

When people talk about kegs, they are usually referring to the half barrel. It is the most common keg size in the United States, often seen at weddings, backyard parties, and tailgates. This 15.5-gallon container is a popular option for large gatherings, but the amount of beer in a half barrel may surprise you.

A half keg holds 1,984 ounces of beer, according to UBC Group. Since most people drink from 12-ounce cans or cups, that equals roughly 165 servings. So, in theory, that means you can get 165 beers from one standard half keg.

Bear in mind that the number depends on how you pour. If you're using a 16-ounce pint glass, that brings your total down to about 124 beers. Furthermore, foam also affects the count. If the keg is overshaken, not properly chilled, or not properly tapped, you can lose several servings due to foam. Moreover, the pouring technique and equipment matter quite a bit. A dirty tap line or pressure issues can lead to foamy beer, which cuts into your total.