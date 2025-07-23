How Many Beers There Are In A Half-Barrel Keg, According To Math
When people talk about kegs, they are usually referring to the half barrel. It is the most common keg size in the United States, often seen at weddings, backyard parties, and tailgates. This 15.5-gallon container is a popular option for large gatherings, but the amount of beer in a half barrel may surprise you.
A half keg holds 1,984 ounces of beer, according to UBC Group. Since most people drink from 12-ounce cans or cups, that equals roughly 165 servings. So, in theory, that means you can get 165 beers from one standard half keg.
Bear in mind that the number depends on how you pour. If you're using a 16-ounce pint glass, that brings your total down to about 124 beers. Furthermore, foam also affects the count. If the keg is overshaken, not properly chilled, or not properly tapped, you can lose several servings due to foam. Moreover, the pouring technique and equipment matter quite a bit. A dirty tap line or pressure issues can lead to foamy beer, which cuts into your total.
Do you actually get 165 beers?
Even if the math says 165 beers, most hosts do not see that exact number. You lose roughly 5–10% of your beer due to foam (even though beer lovers argue that some foam is acceptable), spills, and overpours, according to Mueller. While on paper, that means when pouring 12-ounce beers, there should still be more than enough to serve about 50 guests, assuming everyone has three drinks.
Despite losing a few drinks, half-barrel kegs remain a cost-effective choice for physical labor and your wallet. Instead of dozens of heavy cases, one keg can streamline the setup. It also makes cleanup easier, especially if you are using reusable cups or pint glasses. While prices will vary, you can expect a half keg of Budweiser to cost around $100, whereas a 24-pack will cost you about $24, according to Kegorator.
If you're renting a keg for the first time, a little preparation helps. Keep the keg cold, allow it to settle after transport (about 2 to 4 hours), and make sure the tap and coupler are securely attached to the keg. Otherwise, you risk foamy pours from high pressure and flat beer that pours slowly from low pressure. Additionally, once tapped, the keg can last anywhere from a day to 17 weeks. While you might not get all 165 servings, a half keg should still go a long way.