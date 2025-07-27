The Notable Differences Between UK And US Diners, According To Gordon Ramsay

Few hypotheses seem to gin up civic pride more than a good old this versus that. But even mostly harmless questions about which cities have the superior restaurant scene, what qualifies as chow mein or lo mein on the East or West Coast, and what state makes a proper lobster roll can get pretty heated, pretty quick. Get a little interpersonal etiquette in the mix, and all bets are off. Take a slingshot across the pond as celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay did comparing U.K. and U.S. diners (the customers, not the greasy spoons), and the debate burns even hotter.

"Americans are far more vocal," Ramsay told Bon Appétit back in 2009. "In the U.K., if guests don't have a good meal they often won't complain, but you can guarantee you won't see them again. Americans are far more likely to voice their complaints." Quite the noted grouser himself, Ramsay has previously said that restaurant guests actually should complain when necessary, lest chefs and other staff keep making the same mistakes. But there is, as always, a time and a place.