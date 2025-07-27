Why People Accused Starbucks Of Trying To Deceive Customers

A bit of coffee-fueled drama erupted across TikTok when an eagle-eyed shopper spotted something strange in the Costco coffee aisle, garnering over 50,000 likes and lots of debate. The video by user @todd.r.hawkins claimed that Nestlé was using Starbucks' iconic siren logo on its coffee bags, which meant people who thought they were buying Starbucks beans were actually buying Nestlé coffee. This discovery blew up, with many people wondering whether they'd been choosing from the ten best coffee items at Costco or falling victim to clever marketing deception.

The video shows a label on the bag of Starbucks coffee that reads: "Nestlé uses Starbucks trademark under license." This is a small detail that many shoppers could easily miss or disregard. It was branded dishonest, deceptive, and an attempt to fool customers into thinking they're buying a product that they're not. But here's where things actually get interesting: Despite everyone's negative opinions, this isn't actually a secret conspiracy between the two corporate giants. This partnership, in fact, has been out in the open for years. Back in May of 2018, Nestlé and Starbucks announced a deal that granted Nestlé the perpetual rights to market Starbucks Consumer Packaged Goods products globally, outside of Starbucks coffee shops.