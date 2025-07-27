Save Your Money And Avoid Ordering These Chain Restaurant Mozzarella Sticks We Ranked The Worst

Mozzarella sticks are a classic bar snack that actually date back to Medieval France (and not Italy as some assume). Deep-fried goodness plus a satisfying stringy cheese pull is an equation for a good time, and plenty of chain restaurants are stepping up to offer their own renditions. A crispy exterior and gooey mozzarella center is usually the secret to success, but there's more to recreating a mozzarella stick that keeps you reaching for your "last one." When Chowhound taste tested and ranked the best and worst chain restaurant mozzarella sticks, there was one clear mozzarella stick that we wouldn't ever order again: Burger King's Mozzarella Fries.

If you're hoping for mozzarella sticks that tick all the boxes, including firm exterior and quality texture, stringiness, and a burst of flavor with each bite, Burger King's version will let you down. The Mozzarella Fries do have a decent cheese pull but they're also noticeably meager, which might put you off if you're a lover of chunkier mozzarella sticks. The breading supposedly features Italian-style seasoning, which gave a barely there taste. Even more disappointing, Burger King's version didn't deliver on that strong mozzarella taste that, let's be honest, we've all signed up for. So even while these mozzarella sticks are affordable (prices include $2.19, $4.89, and $5.39 for four-piece, eight-piece, or 12-piece orders respectively).