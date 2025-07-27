Save Your Money And Avoid Ordering These Chain Restaurant Mozzarella Sticks We Ranked The Worst
Mozzarella sticks are a classic bar snack that actually date back to Medieval France (and not Italy as some assume). Deep-fried goodness plus a satisfying stringy cheese pull is an equation for a good time, and plenty of chain restaurants are stepping up to offer their own renditions. A crispy exterior and gooey mozzarella center is usually the secret to success, but there's more to recreating a mozzarella stick that keeps you reaching for your "last one." When Chowhound taste tested and ranked the best and worst chain restaurant mozzarella sticks, there was one clear mozzarella stick that we wouldn't ever order again: Burger King's Mozzarella Fries.
If you're hoping for mozzarella sticks that tick all the boxes, including firm exterior and quality texture, stringiness, and a burst of flavor with each bite, Burger King's version will let you down. The Mozzarella Fries do have a decent cheese pull but they're also noticeably meager, which might put you off if you're a lover of chunkier mozzarella sticks. The breading supposedly features Italian-style seasoning, which gave a barely there taste. Even more disappointing, Burger King's version didn't deliver on that strong mozzarella taste that, let's be honest, we've all signed up for. So even while these mozzarella sticks are affordable (prices include $2.19, $4.89, and $5.39 for four-piece, eight-piece, or 12-piece orders respectively).
Are Burger King's Mozzarella Fries that bad?
Online reviews of Burger King's Mozzarella Fries, including those shared to Reddit, suggest mixed feelings, with most agreeing that the fast food chain's take on mozz sticks are not the best they've ever tried but are not the worst. The Mozzarella Fries were unveiled in Ohio in 2024 before being added as a permanent menu item, replacing the chain's Mozzarella Sticks. The change aligns the Mozzarella Fries with the chain's Chicken Fries, which are similarly fry-like. Some find that the Mozzarella Fries are pretty bland, with a slight herbaceous seasoning, and that the marinara sauce is also pretty bland, which doesn't save the flavor. Some even argue the sauce acts as a (failed) cover-up for the low-quality mozzarella sticks. Another disappointment for some diners was that the revamped recipe left the sticks longer and skinnier with noticeable lower-quality mozzarella cheese compared to BK's original Mozzarella Sticks.
Burger King's Mozzarella Fries were weak contenders against the top-ranking renditions on our list, which paid more attention to the quality of the mozzarella, the seasoning in the breading, and the stick's flavor and texture overall. Burger King is one fast food restaurant in decline financially and in popularity in recent years, plus the chain has gone through some pretty shocking scandals throughout its history. While hopes are not particularly high when dining at Burger King, its mozzarella fries are not doing the restaurant's reputation any favors.