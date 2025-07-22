Your Fruit Cobbler Is Soggy Because It's Lacking This Vital Addition

Whether you prefer using sun-ripened peaches, sweet-and-sour blueberries, or fresh strawberries, a juicy, warm fruit cobbler is a deliciously simple and easy dessert. A cobbler with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on a hot summer day is a super-refreshing, and can warm the soul on a chilly evening.

No matter what type of cobbler you're making or how you're enjoying it, it's essential that you add a bit of cornstarch to your fruit mixture. This multi-hyphenate rock star ingredient isn't just for creating perfect, oven-baked fries or achieving crispy air-fried tofu. In fact, there are plenty of things cornstarch can do, especially when it comes to baking. Adding a tablespoon or two of cornstarch to your fruit filling can help ensure that a moderately thick sauce forms as your fruit filling cooks.

Cornstarch works to thicken sauces because of its ability to gelatinize substances. When cornstarch is heated, its starch molecules swell and eventually burst. A substance inside cornstarch called amylopectin mixes with water, causing the mixture to thicken as it cools.

A few tips to keep in mind when adding cornstarch to your fruit filling: first, be sure to mix thoroughly, as you don't want to find any lumps of cornstarch in your finished product. Ensure your filling is piping hot and bubbling to properly activate the cornstarch and thicken your fruit sauce.