The Yummy Way To Save Your Overcooked Steak

Steak is a nerve-racking dish to prepare. You'll first need to know which cuts to buy and which to avoid, and then follow that with detailed temperature control, deft seasoning, the proper cooking vessel, and — perhaps most critically — knowing when to conclude cooking. After all, few culinary creations equal the disappointment of overcooked meat.

Mistakes happen though, and if your goal was a medium-rare and the meat comes out well-done, that's not a sign to throw all of the effort in the trash. Unfortunately, you won't be able to reverse the process; once all that fat and liquid departs the meat, that delectable juiciness is gone. However, turn to crafty techniques to enjoy the beef in a different format, and you'll save the dish.

An especially yummy — and easy — fix is crafting a steak sauce. Reach for a pan, and add fat to compensate (butter is a trusted choice) along with savory, flavorful additions that can range from Worcestersire sauce to a classic gravy or simply barbecue sauce. Gently heat, then serve the sauce over the warmed meat, as toughness only exacerbates once temperatures drop. Sure, it's not the same as beautiful red slices of steak, but it'll still taste delicious.