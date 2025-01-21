Gordon Ramsay's Secret To Better Donuts Starts With The Type Of Yeast He Uses

Yeast is one of those ingredients you buy in the grocery store for baking without thinking twice about it. Sometimes the small packets sit unused for months in the cupboard, until the desire to bake a fresh loaf of bread or a tray of donuts strikes. While most of us are accustomed to these dry packets that sit on shelves, this is not the only option for baking. In fact, when it comes to donuts, Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay explains on his YouTube channel, "When you make fresh donuts, you need fresh yeast."

While chef Gordon Ramsay is known for useful cooking tips, dishes like beef Wellington, and creative insults — he has a point here. In the video, Ramsay demonstrates his donut-making tips, which include using fresh yeast over dry. To activate the fresh yeast, he first crumbles the cube. Ramsay then adds it to warm milk, and explains that active, fresh yeast helps the dough rise for soft, fluffy donuts.

If you've never worked with fresh yeast before, you won't find it on a shelf; It will be stocked in the refrigerated section, typically near the butter. It's packaged as a small cube or cake, and has a light brown or grey color. The biggest difference with this yeast is its moisture content — It contains about 70% moisture and is noticeably wetter when working with it.