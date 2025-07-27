The 3-2-1 Ratio That Gives Italian Cocktails Their Signature Sip
Want to feel like you're sipping a cocktail in Rome without buying the plane ticket? Then you need to try this crucial bartending tip. Used to make margaritas, Aperol spritzes, and more, it'll have you feeling like a mixologist in no time. Chowhound spoke with David Kravitz, beverage director at The Group Hospitality, to get the rundown on a golden rule of cocktail mixing: The 3-2-1 ratio.
"It's basically a flexible formula: Three parts of your base spirit, two parts of a sweet element, like a liqueur, syrup, or vermouth, and one part of something sour, typically citrus like lemon or lime," Kravitz explained. He called it a "great framework for playing around with flavors at home." So, where did it come from? Sources vary, but it's been around since at least 1948, when David Embury cited the 3-2-1 formula in his mixology book, "The Fine Art of Mixing Drinks." Regardless of its origin, it's the key formula behind some of your favorite Italian drinks.
Which Italian cocktails to make
Few Italian cocktails are as widely beloved as the Aperol spritz. Italian-style spritzes follow the 3-2-1 rule with prosecco serving as the base instead of a spirit. When it comes to making an Aperol Spritz, try to stick to the basics on your first go. That means three parts prosecco, two parts Aperol, and one part club soda. Some recipes prefer to go 50/50 with the prosecco and Aperol, but that's not the original. Once you've got your Aperol spritz ready, you can top it off with an orange slice. You might've noticed that there's nothing sour here. For this particular cocktail, the bittersweet Aperol does double duty.
If you're itching to try something sweet and sour, though, a Limoncello spritz might be more your speed. This cocktail requires three parts prosecco, two parts Limoncello, and one part soda water. Limoncello is actually quite sweet, so you can also add one part lemon juice. You can garnish it with a lemon slice. Now that you've used the golden rule to create some of the most popular cocktails, what's next? David Kravitz said it best: "Just start experimenting."