The 3-2-1 Ratio That Gives Italian Cocktails Their Signature Sip

Want to feel like you're sipping a cocktail in Rome without buying the plane ticket? Then you need to try this crucial bartending tip. Used to make margaritas, Aperol spritzes, and more, it'll have you feeling like a mixologist in no time. Chowhound spoke with David Kravitz, beverage director at The Group Hospitality, to get the rundown on a golden rule of cocktail mixing: The 3-2-1 ratio.

"It's basically a flexible formula: Three parts of your base spirit, two parts of a sweet element, like a liqueur, syrup, or vermouth, and one part of something sour, typically citrus like lemon or lime," Kravitz explained. He called it a "great framework for playing around with flavors at home." So, where did it come from? Sources vary, but it's been around since at least 1948, when David Embury cited the 3-2-1 formula in his mixology book, "The Fine Art of Mixing Drinks." Regardless of its origin, it's the key formula behind some of your favorite Italian drinks.