​​Julia Child Kept This Versatile Gadget In Her Kitchen. Maybe It Deserves A Spot In Yours, Too

For much of the 1960s and '70s, Julia Child was the de facto cooking authority in most American homes, thanks to her popular and pioneering show "The French Chef." The show laid the groundwork for food television as we know it today, bringing viewers along each week as she attempted a different French dish. She dispensed sage cooking advice alongside recipes like beef bourguignon, as well as tips that made every meal a work of art, and improved the kitchen repertoire of generations of home cooks. On "The French Chef," Child regularly utilized a now-vintage tool called the Foley Fork, which can be used for prep tasks ranging from whisking eggs to cutting butter into flour for pastries.

The eponymous and versatile fork was produced by the Foley Manufacturing Co. It looks quite like a regular fork but with a broader root that has six tines (instead of the standard four) and a slight upward curve that allows the tines to sit nicely in the bottom of a mixing bowl. It resembles a mini rake and is a kitchen workhorse; it was extolled by Child and other chefs for its variety of uses and easy-to-store profile. The Foley Fork can whip in extra air for the fluffiest scrambled eggs, quickly mash avocados for a wicked avocado toast, and readily smooth out lumpy gravy or mashed potatoes.