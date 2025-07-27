This Retro Kitchen Trend Is Making A Comeback For An Elevated Look

Vintage kitchen trends coming back in 2025 include a revival of the mid-century modern aesthetic pioneered by architects and interior designers such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Florence Knoll. This was the era of vinyl, chrome, and lots of polished wood — anything you'd see in the backdrops of "Mad Men." Wood never seems to go out of style, and it's possible to incorporate this material into your kitchen without breaking the bank.

Veneers were a large part of 1960s interiors, especially in the kitchen and office spaces. The word "veneer" comes from the German word "Furnier," meaning to layer and bond one material over another, usually in reference to wood. Today, this term is often used in dentistry to describe a type of protective shell that covers or reshapes damaged teeth. In interior design, veneers are protective and stylish covers that conceal less stylish materials underneath.

Veneers in your kitchen could look like paneling around the island or refrigerator to achieve the "invisible kitchen" illusion. Rather than paying an uncomfortable amount of money to replace some eyesore cabinets with a more expensive walnut wood option, you could install beautiful walnut veneers over the old wood instead (provided it isn't rotten or fractured).