When To Flip Over-Easy Eggs For Perfect Results Every Time

Breakfast is personal, especially eggs. A fried egg with crispy edges and a bright-yellow yolk is timeless atop a slice of toast or wedged next to crispy strips of bacon. The perfect fried egg is a breakfast basic you should have under your belt. However, common egg mistakes might be ruining your fried eggs. But with a few simple tips, you'll be serving up eggs good enough to flip over.

An over-easy egg is fried on both sides, but the yolk at its center is still runny. You'll know over-easy eggs are ready to flip when the whites become firm and turn opaque. The total cooking time is just three to four minutes, the bulk of which takes place before the flip. Once on the second side, over-easy eggs only need an additional 30 seconds to cook.

An over-easy egg with a picture-perfect yolk is an essential accompaniment to adorn dishes like breakfast tacos, salads, and crispy rice. Plus, once you've nailed the technique, you can dress up fried eggs with spices and sauces for extra flavor.