It's Tough (But Not Impossible) To Eat Vegan At Texas Roadhouse

Heading to Texas Roadhouse as a vegan is a bit like showing up to a BBQ with prepacked veggies and tofu. In the end, your options are going to be quite limited, and you're probably going to feel a little left out. Still, if your friends or family have picked this chain for dinner, you can modify your order to make it work for your diet.

Texas Roadhouse does not offer Beyond Meat, tofu, tempeh, or any other hearty vegan-friendly protein. That said, you're not entirely out of luck. Despite all of Texas Roadhouse's popular appetizers not being vegan, the best plan is to stick to the sides that are offered at the restaurant. Asking for a house salad with no cheese, no croutons, and either oil and vinegar or a lemon wedge for dressing is an easy appetizer. Supplement your meal with a plain baked potato or sweet potato. It's important to say no butter or sour cream. Alternatively, you can ask for cinnamon and brown sugar to go with the sweet potato for a little extra flavor. Also, you can order steamed veggies, but you'll need to request that the cook steam the veggies without lemon pepper butter. Applesauce is another easy option; this one doesn't require any changes.

Keep in mind that vegans are not Texas Roadhouse's audience with its menu. But if you walk in knowing what you are limited to, it is possible to get something on the table that aligns with your diet. After all, if you're a vegan going to Texas Roadhouse, you're there to socialize more than anything else.