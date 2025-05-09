Turn Your Cookbooks Into Stylish Kitchen Décor With This Affordable Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In these contemporary times with tablets, smartphones, and thousands of recipes available at your fingertips, collecting and using non-virtual, bound-and-printed cookbooks might seem antiquated. But cookbooks remain one of the hottest-selling nonfiction books in the United States with annual sales hovering around $20 million each year. The truth is, many people still enjoy cookbooks for the tactile sensation of turning the pages, making recipe notes in the margins, and discovering stains on the pages of well-loved and oft-made recipes. The biggest problem is where to put them all.

One of the most ingenious and affordable hacks is to use ledge shelving to display your collection on an unused wall in your kitchen. Perhaps there's an empty space behind a door or in the hallway leading into your kitchen that you can fill with a collection of exquisitely photographed cookbooks instead of simply hanging a picture. Before purchasing ledge shelving, such as Axeman 30-inch floating shelves, or dish display racks, such as MyGift wall-mounted plate holders, be sure to measure the width, height, and depth carefully. You want shelves deep enough to hold your cookbooks, but not if they block a door opening or walking space. It's also important to ensure the shelves can bear the weight of your books.