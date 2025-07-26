Homemade Bread Is A Breeze With This KitchenAid Mixer Attachment

There's nothing quite like the process of making bread; few foods require the amount of effort that goes into creating your own bagels, sandwich bread, or pizza dough. Standing at the counter kneading bread dough over and over again as you fold it into itself to activate the gluten in the flour can become meditative. That being said, sometimes you're short on time or making an amount of bread and other baked goods that your arms simply can't handle. Enter the KitchenAid stand mixer spiral dough hook.

KitchenAid's spiral dough hooks are designed for use with the brand's large-capacity (5.5 to 8 quarts) bowl-lift stand mixers. Using a dough hook instead of your hands and your kitchen counter can save you from making kneading mistakes that stop your bread from rising, and can make it easier to focus on other tasks in the kitchen. KitchenAid's standard dough hooks are C-shaped and knead dough by pressing it against the sides of the bowl. A spiral dough hook, on the other hand, works by pressing the dough into the bottom of the bowl, similarly to the way you'd press dough into the countertop when kneading by hand. This makes the spiral hook a great fit for kneading pasta dough, bread dough, pizza dough, and more.