Baked Brie And Chocolate Is The Unexpected Pairing We Can't Get Enough Of

You may have heard of baked camembert with garlic and herbs, but have you ever tried baked brie and chocolate? If not, chocolate and cheese are the next unexpected pairing you need to try. This combination is not only decadent but expertly combined — offering up a series of nuanced flavors and textures which will provide some variety amongst other cheese-based recipes, like our high-protein cottage cheese chocolate mousse.

Chocolate and cheese are complementary ingredients, both tending to be high in rich, unctuous butterfat while also being home to very multifaceted tastes, presenting flavor notes which span umami to sweet. Chocolate is a nice complement to creamy brie cheeses as it provides a cutting acidic and bitter contrast (depending on the percentage of cocoa solids, milk, and sugar added). When choosing what chocolate to use, dark and semi-sweet tend to serve as nice options as they contrast nicely with the sweet butteriness of brie cheeses.

The slower melt of chocolate in consideration with brie's gooey texture allows these components to blend into each other without becoming indistinguishable or soupy. You can either try baking the chocolate down with the cheese in the oven, or drizzle it over the top. Not to mention, your dipping options are open-ended, be it sliced wedges of fruit, or crispy nut crackers — you could also try graham crackers for an even sweeter twist.