Baked Brie And Chocolate Is The Unexpected Pairing We Can't Get Enough Of
You may have heard of baked camembert with garlic and herbs, but have you ever tried baked brie and chocolate? If not, chocolate and cheese are the next unexpected pairing you need to try. This combination is not only decadent but expertly combined — offering up a series of nuanced flavors and textures which will provide some variety amongst other cheese-based recipes, like our high-protein cottage cheese chocolate mousse.
Chocolate and cheese are complementary ingredients, both tending to be high in rich, unctuous butterfat while also being home to very multifaceted tastes, presenting flavor notes which span umami to sweet. Chocolate is a nice complement to creamy brie cheeses as it provides a cutting acidic and bitter contrast (depending on the percentage of cocoa solids, milk, and sugar added). When choosing what chocolate to use, dark and semi-sweet tend to serve as nice options as they contrast nicely with the sweet butteriness of brie cheeses.
The slower melt of chocolate in consideration with brie's gooey texture allows these components to blend into each other without becoming indistinguishable or soupy. You can either try baking the chocolate down with the cheese in the oven, or drizzle it over the top. Not to mention, your dipping options are open-ended, be it sliced wedges of fruit, or crispy nut crackers — you could also try graham crackers for an even sweeter twist.
Other ways to elevate this combination
Brie on its own is very mellow, subtle, and palatable. Though it can vary slightly depending on whether it's made from cow or goat's milk, it remains neutral enough that it nicely combines with most chocolates. Your cheese will also differ depending upon which type you opt for. A triple crème brie is going to taste more rich than a nutty, earthy brie de meaux, for example. So when it comes to what kinds of flavors you want to highlight, it's good to note what type of brie and chocolate you think will best complement your vision.
To find great ideas for baked brie accompaniments, consider what you typically find on a charcuterie board alongside the cheese. As it is soft and creamy, it is usually featured with a slew of fruity, nutty, and salty elements to complement the cheese's texture and flavors, which get funkier with age. If you wanted to add some more variety to your baked brie and chocolate dish, you could try adding simmered fruits or nuts for extra layers of flavor. This combination is a complex and exciting way to up the ante at your next gathering or event and you want to entice guests with this sophisticated, simple combination.
You may consider other ways to enjoy this duo — in that case, it may be worth trying a chocolate-covered variation with strawberries, or go in a different direction with chocolate dipped brie bites. You can also combine Nutella and brie for an exciting dessert twist on a grilled cheese. When it comes to baked brie and chocolate, the options are as big as your imagination.