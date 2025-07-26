Make Grilled Cheese Taste Like It Costs $20 With This White Bread Swap

Generously buttered bread and oozy, melted cheese make conventional grilled cheese an already fairly indulgent sandwich that's satisfying at any time of the day. However, if you're looking for an outrageous glow-up that will take your grilled cheese to a "people willing to stand in a long, viral line" territory, consider swapping out your standard white bread or even slightly more upscale artisan bread for something extra magical: a croissant.

Yes, you read that correctly. An already buttery croissant sliced lengthwise and flipped inside out so the flaky, crispy layers are sandwiched in the middle with your favorite gently melting cheese (people have strong thoughts on the perfect cheese variety). The soft, buttery inside of the croissant then magically becomes the golden brown outside crust after being kissed with yet more butter and a stint on your cast iron pan. Of course, you don't have to flip it inside out, but it's a tasty experiment if you're down for it.