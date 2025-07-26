Make Grilled Cheese Taste Like It Costs $20 With This White Bread Swap
Generously buttered bread and oozy, melted cheese make conventional grilled cheese an already fairly indulgent sandwich that's satisfying at any time of the day. However, if you're looking for an outrageous glow-up that will take your grilled cheese to a "people willing to stand in a long, viral line" territory, consider swapping out your standard white bread or even slightly more upscale artisan bread for something extra magical: a croissant.
Yes, you read that correctly. An already buttery croissant sliced lengthwise and flipped inside out so the flaky, crispy layers are sandwiched in the middle with your favorite gently melting cheese (people have strong thoughts on the perfect cheese variety). The soft, buttery inside of the croissant then magically becomes the golden brown outside crust after being kissed with yet more butter and a stint on your cast iron pan. Of course, you don't have to flip it inside out, but it's a tasty experiment if you're down for it.
Buttery, flaky pastry meets iconic sandwich
By flipping the croissant inside out, you have more surface area to butter (and ultimately grill), and that gorgeous laminated pastry becomes part of the inside of the sandwich, adding texture and flavor. To achieve the perfectly toasted croissant grilled cheese exterior, consider the simple swap that makes grilled cheese taste heavenly: mayo instead of butter. Furthermore, gently pressing the sandwich with a weight in the pan is one of the best tips for creating the crispiest grilled cheese you've ever had (just make sure to watch it closely).
Adding garlic will be a welcome flavor to contrast the amount of butter in this over-the-top concoction, or add some freshness with a couple of thin slices of tomato and a chiffonade of basil. If you want to double down with more cheese (and a bit more salinity), you can try pressing the grilled cheese sandwich in grated parmesan cheese before it hits the heat for a memorable, extra-crispy crust. You may never look at a grilled cheese the same way again.