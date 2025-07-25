Before There Was Wedding Cake, There Was Bride's Pie

Bride's pie, much like modern wedding cakes, was the most important wedding feast dish when the first recipe was published in a 1685 edition of Robert May's "The Accomplisht Cook." It was common for a ring to be baked inside, like a baby figurine in a Mardis Gras King Cake. Much like the modern tradition of tossing a bouquet, whoever found the ring was believed to be the next to get married. Savory pies may have faded from wedding menus, but they still have a strong hold in the culinary world.

While you're not likely to find lamb testicles and oysters — or rings — inside, you will find ingredients like eggs, cheeses, and meats baked in a flaky crust. And just like today's sweet dessert pies, savory pies come in many forms. Quiches are brunch staples, especially for special occasions like bridal showers or a Mother's Day bash. They are surprisingly easy to make; you can even pull off a perfect quiche in your slow cooker. Similar versions, like an old-school cheeseburger pie, has a biscuit crust rather than the typical flaky pastry crust found in pies.

Savory pies also include dishes that are much more akin to the nearly forgotten bride's pie that once graced wedding tables, like chicken pot pie or pasty, a traditional English pie of meat, onions, and potatoes. They look very much like sweet hand pies, complete with flaky crust. These can be made into either one large pie or smaller hand pies, and while they may not call upon the unusual bride's pie ingredient list for inspiration, they do keep the savory pie tradition alive.