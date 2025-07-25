When To Use (And Not Use) Warm Cake When Making Cake Pops

If you reveled in the artisanal cupcake trend that dominated from the late 2000s to the early 2010s, you likely also enjoyed the ubiquitous popularity of a cute, convenient, and very tasty dessert that appeared around the same time — cake pops. Invented in 2008 by innovative baker Angie Dudely (aka Bakerella), these adorable little treats on a stick quickly took social media by storm, "popping" up in cafes and bakeries, and even making their way into home bakers' go-to stash of simple and delicious recipes.

One good reason for this is that cake pops are deceptively easy to make with tasty and impressive-looking results — and they're endlessly customizable. From classic vanilla to fudgy brownie cake pops, there's really no wrong answer when it comes to choosing what kind of cake, brownie, or blondie forms the filling. After that, it's a relatively simple matter of rolling the filling into uniform balls, spearing them on cake pop sticks, and decorating.

Of course, as with any trendy dessert, there's some debate about the best technique to use. If you're talking cake pops, this debate comes down to forming them from warm versus cool cake, and which produces the best results. While warm, cake is almost dough-like from the steam trapped inside, making it easy to roll into spheres that are purely cake, and nothing else. When using cooled cake, it's necessary to add frosting as a binder to moisten the cake enough to mold it, while adding frosting to warm cake would just create a gloppy mess.