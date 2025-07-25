The Kitchen Color Mistake That's All Too Common, According To Erin Napier

Design phenom Erin Napier is celebrated for her warm, slightly vintage, comfortable decor style. Combining old and new trends, Napier has a knack for creating unique spaces — and many turn to her for inspiration when it comes to kitchen decor and renovations. In a recent interview with Homes & Gardens, Napier shared her thoughts on design tips to keep in mind when redecorating a kitchen.

When it comes to choosing a color for your kitchen, Napier says that the only true mistake you can make is failing to follow your heart — it's all about choosing a color that makes sense for your preferences, not those of design experts or potential future buyers. "Let's stop worrying about what other people think about our red kitchen or our green cabinets and just enjoy our spaces," said Napier.

The decor expert talked about an instance on her TV show, "Home Town," where she saw this ideology work out well. She said that one of the homeowners adored super-bold patterns and wanted to use them throughout her kitchen, even though she knew more neutral colors were typically recommended. "So many people watched that episode and said they could never live with a red kitchen, but in the end, all that mattered was that Iris loved it," Napier said.