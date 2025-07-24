The Unique Chicago Pizzeria Bill Murray Raves About

Bill Murray may be best known for his roles in such classic comedies as "Caddyshack" and "Groundhog Day," but he's also a bit of a foodie. He and his five brothers have two restaurants called Murray Bros. Caddyshack, one in St. Augustine, Florida, and another in the Chicago area. The actor has also been known to rave about foods and restaurants he has a special fondness for. So, being from Chicago, you'd think his favorite pizza place would serve classic deep dish or even the lesser-known tavern-style pizza that's cut into tiny squares, but no.

As it turns out, Murray's favorite pizza comes from Robert's Pizza and Dough Company in the Chicago neighborhood of Streeterville and it's an artisanal New York-style pie. (Former president Barack Obama's favorite Chicago pizza spot also serves thin-crust pizza, although he is a Chicago tavern-style pizza aficionado.) "What an amazing place that is," Murray told Fox 32. "And I never thought I'd go back to thin-crust pizza, but that's amazing pizza. That might be the best pizza I've ever had." He's not alone in his assessment of these pies. The restaurant was named the sixth best pizza in the U.S. for 2025 by the Italian organization 50 Top Pizza, up from the previous year when it was named 10th (and 50th in the world).